Singularity Future Technology Secures $9.86M Share Sale Deal

Singularity Future Technology (SGLY) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On November 15, 2023, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. agreed to sell 17 million shares and an equal number of warrants to ten investors for $9.86 million. An amendment to the agreement was made on January 26, 2024, which requires Nasdaq authorization and stockholder approval before issuing the warrants.

