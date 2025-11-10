Singapore Post Strengthens Sustainability Committee with New Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Singapore Post ( (SG:S08) ) has provided an update.

Singapore Post Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Mark Chong Chin Kok as a new member of its Board Sustainability Committee, effective from November 10, 2025. This change reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its sustainability governance, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement in sustainability initiatives.

More about Singapore Post

Singapore Post Limited operates in the postal and logistics industry, offering a range of mail, logistics, and e-commerce solutions primarily in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region.

YTD Price Performance: -6.87%

Average Trading Volume: 11,920,048

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$944.8M

