Singapore Airlines Launches $500M Notes Offering

Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SG:C6L) has released an update.

Singapore Airlines Limited has successfully launched a proposed issue of $500 million in 5.25% notes due in 2034, under its S$10 billion multicurrency medium-term note program. The offering is aimed at institutional and accredited investors, with Citigroup and DBS as joint global coordinators. The proceeds will be utilized for aircraft acquisitions, general corporate, or working capital needs, including refinancing existing debts.

For further insights into SG:C6L stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.