Sing Holdings Unveils New Logo for Diamond Jubilee

Sing Holdings Limited has launched a new corporate logo to celebrate its 60th anniversary, symbolizing architectural excellence and the company’s commitment to luxury and quality in property development. The fresh logo features the letter ‘S’ and a radiant star, along with an updated color scheme of Cerulean Blue and Tuscan Yellow to represent modern elegance. This rebranding reflects the company’s ongoing dedication to creating premier living experiences and setting high standards in the property industry.

