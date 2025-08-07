Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited Receives Favorable Arbitration Decision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) ( (HK:0444) ) has issued an update.

Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited announced the results of an arbitration involving its subsidiary, Sincere Brand Management Limited, and Multicontinental Distribution (Asia) DMCC, concerning the termination of an exclusive distributorship agreement for Franck Muller timepieces. The arbitration concluded that the agreement was wrongfully terminated, entitling Sincere to damages, but rejected other claims from both parties. The decision aligns with the company’s expectations and is not expected to have a significant adverse impact on its current business operations or financial position.

More about Sincere Watch (Hong Kong)

Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited operates in the luxury watch industry, focusing on the distribution of high-end timepieces and accessories. The company has been involved in exclusive distributorship agreements, particularly in the regions of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Average Trading Volume: 998,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$60.44M

