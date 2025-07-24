Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. Appoints Ananth Krishnan as CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd ( (TSE:HASH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. has appointed Ananth Krishnan as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective August 25, 2025. Ananth brings over two decades of experience in investment banking, financial management, and cannabis operations, previously serving as Vice President at Aurora Cannabis Inc. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to support SSC’s ambitious growth plans, which include expanding revenue significantly and positioning the company as a leader in the cannabis industry. The company has granted Ananth 1,250,000 stock options, subject to TSXV approval, as part of his appointment.

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (SSC) is a public company based in Alberta, focused on providing pure, potent, terpene-rich cannabis products to discerning consumers. The company is committed to expanding its market presence and becoming a leader in the cannabis industry.

