Simply Good Foods Reports Mixed 2025 Results, Eyes Growth

The Simply Good Foods Company, a prominent player in the Nutritional Snacking sector, offers a range of high-protein, low-sugar, and low-carb snacks and beverages under brands like Quest, Atkins, and OWYN. The company recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, highlighting a challenging period marked by a net loss in the fourth quarter and a decrease in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company reported a 9% increase in net sales for the fiscal year, driven by the acquisition of OWYN and organic growth in its existing brands. Key financial metrics for the fourth quarter showed a decline, with net sales at $369 million and a net loss of $12.4 million, attributed to factors like elevated input costs and a non-cash impairment charge related to the Atkins brand. Looking forward, Simply Good Foods anticipates a mixed fiscal year 2026, with net sales expected to fluctuate between a 2% decrease and a 2% increase, and gross margins projected to decline. The company remains focused on long-term growth through innovation, increased marketing for Quest and OWYN, and strategic investments, despite facing headwinds from reduced distribution for Atkins and inflationary pressures.

