Silverlake Axis Faces Acquisition by United Overseas Bank

Silverlake Axis (SG:5CP) has released an update.

United Overseas Bank Limited, on behalf of E2I Ltd., has made a voluntary offer to acquire all remaining ordinary shares of Silverlake Axis Ltd., excluding those already controlled by the offeror. The offer, which is part of a strategic move under the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers, is set to close on October 21, 2024. This acquisition highlights growing interest in Silverlake Axis as a valuable asset in the financial sector.

