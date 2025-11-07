Silvercorp Announces Semi-Annual Dividend for Shareholders

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Silvercorp Metals ( (TSE:SVM) ).

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has announced a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share, payable to shareholders on record by November 28, 2025, with the payment scheduled by December 12, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder value, though future dividends will depend on various factors including market conditions and financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SVM) stock is a Hold with a C$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Silvercorp Metals stock, see the TSE:SVM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SVM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SVM is a Neutral.

Silvercorp Metals shows strong financial performance and a solid balance sheet, but faces challenges in cash flow management and valuation. The recent earnings call presented a mixed outlook with growth in revenue and cash flow, but concerns over production costs and a recent accident. Technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, and the stock appears overvalued with a low dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:SVM stock, click here.

More about Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company that produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc. The company is known for its profitability and growth potential, focusing on generating free cash flow from long-life mines, organic growth through drilling, mergers and acquisitions, and a commitment to responsible mining and ESG practices.

Average Trading Volume: 955,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.9B

For a thorough assessment of SVM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue