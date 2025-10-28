Silver Viper Minerals Acquires Coneto Silver-Gold Project, Strengthens Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. has announced a binding agreement to acquire the Coneto Silver-Gold Project in Durango, Mexico, from Fresnillo plc and Orex Minerals Inc. The acquisition, valued at US$15 million, will be executed through an all-share transaction, granting Silver Viper 100% ownership of the project. This strategic move positions Silver Viper to capitalize on the underexplored potential of the Coneto Project, which boasts significant silver-gold mineralization within a historic mining district. The company plans to implement a comprehensive exploration and drilling program to expand known systems and explore deeper horizons. Additionally, Adam Cegielski has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board, bringing extensive leadership experience to Silver Viper.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:VIPR is a Underperform.

Silver Viper Minerals has a low overall stock score due to significant financial challenges such as a lack of revenue and persistent losses, which are not offset by a strong balance sheet. The technical analysis suggests a bearish outlook, and valuation metrics indicate unprofitability with no dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events further emphasizes the need for improvements in revenue generation and operational efficiency to enhance sustainability and investment appeal.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties with a particular emphasis on silver and gold projects. The company is involved in acquiring and developing projects in prolific mining districts, aiming to expand its portfolio and enhance its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 86,020

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$61.51M

