Silver Storm Mining Completes Acquisition of Till Capital

Golden Tag Resources ( (TSE:SVRS) ) has shared an update.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of Till Capital Corporation through a court-approved plan of arrangement. This acquisition involved exchanging Till’s shares for Silver Storm units, which include common shares, warrants, and contingent value rights. The completion of this arrangement expands Silver Storm’s share issuance and results in the delisting of Till’s shares from the TSXV, while Silver Storm continues trading under its existing symbol.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SVRS is a Underperform.

Golden Tag Resources faces significant financial challenges, typical of a pre-revenue mining exploration company. While technical indicators suggest a neutral outlook, the valuation remains unattractive due to the lack of profitability. The recent private placement announcement is a positive development, providing potential financial stability. However, overall risks remain high due to financial instability and lack of revenue.

More about Golden Tag Resources

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. is a company focused on advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. It owns the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a past-producing operation with a 2,000 tpd mill and multiple mines, and the San Diego Project, one of the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico.

Average Trading Volume: 1,895,769

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$96.98M

