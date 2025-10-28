Silver Spruce Resources Announces Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Silver Spruce Resources ( (TSE:SSE) ) has provided an announcement.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. announced the implementation of a share consolidation, converting every fifteen pre-Consolidation common shares into one post-Consolidation share, effective October 31, 2025. This move, approved in the 2024 Annual General Meeting, aims to streamline the company’s share structure, with the post-Consolidation shares expected to start trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 4, 2025, under a new CUSIP and ISIN.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SSE is a Underperform.

Silver Spruce Resources faces significant financial challenges with no revenue and negative profitability metrics, severely impacting the overall score. Technically, the stock shows limited momentum and faces valuation concerns with a negative P/E ratio. While strategic changes in corporate governance could offer some future potential, they do not currently offset the substantial financial and operational risks.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company with a 100% interest in the Jackie Au project in Sonora, Mexico, and the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in Ontario. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Pino de Plata Ag project in Chihuahua, Mexico, and is actively exploring additional opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,412,313

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.24M

