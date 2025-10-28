Silver North Unveils Promising Silver Discovery at Veronica Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alianza Minerals ( (TSE:SNAG) ) has provided an update.

Silver North Resources Ltd. announced significant findings from its 2025 exploration program at the Veronica Property, part of the GDR Project in southern Yukon Territory. The program revealed a substantial expansion of a multi-element soil geochemical anomaly, now termed the ‘Betty Anomaly,’ and the discovery of high-grade silver mineralization in float cobbles and outcrop. These results suggest the potential for Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) style mineralization, enhancing the property’s prospects and positioning Silver North as a key player in this emerging district. The exploration was partially funded by a grant from the Government of Yukon, highlighting the company’s strategic efforts to leverage available resources for mineral exploration.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SNAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SNAG is a Neutral.

Alianza Minerals is significantly challenged by financial weaknesses, including no revenue and continuous losses, overshadowing its debt-free balance sheet. Despite positive technical indicators, the poor valuation and reliance on external funding limit the stock’s overall attractiveness. Strategic efforts and project developments are crucial to improving its financial health and investor appeal.

More about Alianza Minerals

Silver North Resources Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is primarily involved in the exploration of silver, lead, and zinc deposits, with a market focus on high-grade mineralization similar to that found at the Silvertip Mine in southern Yukon Territory.

Average Trading Volume: 266,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$18.33M

