Silver Mines Limited Issues New Shares Amid Ongoing Exploration

An announcement from Silver Mines Limited ( (AU:SVL) ) is now available.

Silver Mines Limited has issued 724,638 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.1196 per share following the exercise of options. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under specific provisions of the Corporations Act. The company is actively involved in exploration programs, but the results are not yet available for release. The market price of the shares may fluctuate based on future exploration outcomes.

More about Silver Mines Limited

Silver Mines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of silver projects. The company is engaged in ongoing exploration programs, particularly at its Bowdens Silver Project, which is a significant aspect of its market focus.

YTD Price Performance: 117.95%

Average Trading Volume: 12,491,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$364M

