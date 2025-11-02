Silver Mines Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Silver Mines Limited ( (AU:SVL) ) has provided an update.

Silver Mines Limited has announced the issuance of 724,638 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code SVL. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering growth opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SVL) stock is a Buy with a A$0.17 price target.

More about Silver Mines Limited

Silver Mines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of silver deposits. The company is engaged in advancing its projects to production, targeting the growing demand for silver in various markets.

YTD Price Performance: 117.95%

Average Trading Volume: 12,491,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$364M

