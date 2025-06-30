Silver Bullet Data Services Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc ( (GB:SBDS) ).

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc reported a 12% increase in revenue to £9.37m for the year ending December 2024, driven by strong demand for its AI-driven solutions, particularly in the US market. The company achieved a positive EBITDA in Q4 2024 and has continued this momentum into 2025, supported by new client contracts and a successful restructuring of its convertible loan notes to support growth. The integration of its 4D AI platform with The Trade Desk and the acquisition of Codec AI have positioned Silverbullet to expand its offerings in the social and influencer advertising space, enhancing its market positioning and providing opportunities for further revenue growth.

More about Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc is a provider of AI-driven digital transformation services and products, focusing on privacy-first data solutions. The company offers a proprietary 4D AI advertising solution that helps advertisers target consumers without relying on cookies. Headquartered in London, Silverbullet operates globally with a team of over 85 data specialists across regions including the UK, Italy, Australia, USA, and Latin America. The company serves a blue-chip client base and has a strong track record in delivering strategic digital transformation services.

