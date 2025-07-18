Silver Bullet Data Services Group Issues New Shares for Fundraising

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc ( (GB:SBDS) ) just unveiled an update.

Silver Bullet Data Services Group Plc has announced the issuance of 156,116 new ordinary shares at 30 pence per share to an adviser as compensation for services related to a fundraising effort. These shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM by 23 July 2025, increasing the company’s total ordinary shares to 19,127,114. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and maintain transparency in shareholder interests, aligning with regulatory requirements.

Silver Bullet Data Services Group Plc operates in the digital transformation industry, providing AI-driven services and products. The company focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance digital processes and outcomes for its clients.

