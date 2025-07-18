Silver Bullet Data Services Group Announces Upcoming AGM and Strategic Growth Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc ( (GB:SBDS) ) has shared an announcement.

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 12 August 2025 in London. The company continues to expand its AI-driven advertising solutions and digital transformation services, positioning itself as a leader in privacy-first consumer targeting. This announcement underscores its commitment to strategic growth and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders.

More about Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc is a provider of AI-driven digital transformation services and products, focusing on privacy-first advertising solutions. The company serves a blue-chip client base, including leading brands in hospitality and brewing, and operates globally with over 85 data specialists across regions such as the UK, Italy, Australia, the USA, and Latin America.

Average Trading Volume: 20,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

