Silver Bullet Data Services Announces Change in Voting Rights Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc ( (GB:SBDS) ).

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc has announced a change in its voting rights structure due to an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Oberon Investments Limited. This change, effective as of June 27, 2025, results in Oberon holding 13.731% of the voting rights, which could influence the company’s decision-making processes and impact its strategic direction.

More about Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc operates in the data services industry, focusing on providing data-driven solutions to enhance marketing and business strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 21,418

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

See more insights into SBDS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue