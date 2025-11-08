Silly Monks Entertainment Releases Q2 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. ( (IN:SILLYMONKS) ) is now available.

Silly Monks Entertainment Limited announced the publication of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. These results were approved by the Board of Directors and have been published in major newspapers, as well as uploaded on the company’s website. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations and aims to keep stakeholders informed about its financial performance.

More about Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd.

Silly Monks Entertainment Limited operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on digital content production and distribution. The company is involved in creating and managing content across various digital platforms, catering to a diverse audience with a strong emphasis on regional content.

Average Trading Volume: 64,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

