Silicon Metals Corp. Advances Maple-Birch Project Mobilization in Ontario

An update from West Oak Gold Corp. ( (TSE:SI) ) is now available.

Silicon Metals Corp. has announced the mobilization of its Maple-Birch Project in the Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. This project focuses on high purity quartz pegmatite, with potential similarities to the renowned Spruce Pine mine in North Carolina. The company has begun setting up its technical team and equipment on-site, emphasizing the strategic importance of establishing a presence in the mineral-rich Sudbury area. This mobilization marks a significant operational advancement for Silicon Metals, with potential partnerships and future cash flow opportunities anticipated as the project progresses.

Silicon Metals Corp. is focused on exploration and development in Canada, particularly in British Columbia and Ontario. The company operates the Maple Birch Project, a high purity quartz pegmatite project near Sudbury, Ontario, with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. It also holds interests in the Ptarmigan Silica Project, Silica Ridge Silica Project, and Longworth Silica Project in British Columbia.

