Silicon Labs Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Silicon Laboratories ( (SLAB) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Silicon Labs, a leader in low-power wireless technology, specializes in providing embedded solutions for smart homes, industrial IoT, and smart cities, with operations spanning over 16 countries. In its third quarter of 2025, Silicon Labs reported notable growth in both sales and profitability, driven by strong execution across its business segments. The company achieved a revenue of $206 million, marking a significant increase from the previous year, with the Industrial & Commercial and Home & Life sectors showing impressive year-over-year growth of 22% and 26%, respectively.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a GAAP gross margin of 57.8% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 58.0%. Despite a GAAP operating loss of $12 million, the company reported a non-GAAP operating income of $11 million, highlighting the impact of strategic cost management. Additionally, Silicon Labs announced an expanded partnership with GlobalFoundries to enhance U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing and launched the Simplicity Platform, a suite of AI-augmented software tools aimed at accelerating IoT system development.

Looking forward, Silicon Labs projects its fourth-quarter revenue to range between $200 million and $215 million, with expectations of maintaining a gross margin between 62% and 64% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. The company remains committed to supporting new customer initiatives and maintaining operational discipline to drive continued earnings growth.

