Silexion Therapeutics Unveils Promising SIL204 Data

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Silexion Therapeutics ( (SLXN) ) is now available.

On September 30, 2025, Silexion Therapeutics announced promising new data for their RNA interference therapy, SIL204, which showed significant inhibition of KRAS mutations in human cancer cell lines, including gastric cancer. This development positions SIL204 as a comprehensive pan-KRAS inhibitor, potentially expanding its therapeutic reach across multiple cancer types and addressing a broader patient population than existing therapies.

The most recent analyst rating on (SLXN) stock is a Buy with a $24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Silexion Therapeutics stock, see the SLXN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SLXN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SLXN is a Underperform.

Silexion Therapeutics has significant financial difficulties with zero revenue and negative equity, posing major risks. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and speculative valuation metrics reflect the high-risk nature of the stock. However, promising corporate developments, such as the SIL204 partnership and positive preclinical results, offer potential upside if clinical success is achieved.

To see Spark’s full report on SLXN stock, click here.

More about Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering RNA interference therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, which are considered to be the most common oncogenic gene drivers in human cancers. The company is dedicated to developing innovative treatments for solid tumor cancers with mutated KRAS oncogenes.

Average Trading Volume: 409,681

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.2M

For a thorough assessment of SLXN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue