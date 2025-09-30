Sila Realty Trust’s CIO Resigns, CEO Steps In

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. ( (SILA) ) just unveiled an update.

On September 30, 2025, Christopher K. Flouhouse, the Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Sila Realty Trust, Inc., announced his resignation effective October 15, 2025, to pursue another opportunity. The company’s President and CEO, Michael A. Seton, will take over Flouhouse’s responsibilities, ensuring continuity in executing the company’s strategic objectives.

More about Sila Realty Trust, Inc.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. operates in the real estate investment sector, focusing on acquiring and managing a portfolio of healthcare properties across the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 334,338

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.37B

