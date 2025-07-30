Sihuan Pharmaceutical Advances Phase III Trial for Innovative Drug Anaprazole Sodium

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group ( (HK:0460) ) has issued an announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group has announced the completion of the first patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial for Anaprazole Sodium Enteric Coated Tablets, targeting reflux esophagitis. This development marks an expansion of indications for the drug, which is the first and only fully independently developed proton pump inhibitor (PPI) in China. The trial, involving multiple leading medical institutions, aims to evaluate the drug’s efficacy and safety, potentially broadening its market reach and creating commercial synergies. The growing prevalence of reflux esophagitis and peptic ulcers in China, combined with the drug’s unique properties, positions it for significant clinical and commercial success.

More about Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group, through its subsidiary XuanZhu BioPharm, operates in the pharmaceutical industry with a focus on innovative drug development. The company specializes in treatments for major diseases such as digestion, oncology, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, leveraging its expertise in small molecule chemistry and large molecule biologics to develop proprietary drugs.

Average Trading Volume: 130,778,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.69B

See more insights into 0460 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue