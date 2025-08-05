SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. Reports Q1 FY25 Financial Results and Strategic Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc ( (JP:6088) ) is now available.

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. reported a consolidated revenue of 6.24 billion yen and an ordinary profit of 1.72 billion yen for Q1 FY25, showing steady progress towards its financial goals. The company absorbed SIGMAXYZ Investment Inc., transferring its assets and recording an extraordinary loss due to a valuation loss on listed shares, impacting its financial results.

More about SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. operates in the consulting industry, providing strategic and operational consulting services. The company focuses on enhancing internal capabilities and optimizing resource utilization to improve financial performance.

Average Trading Volume: 442,427

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen106.7B

