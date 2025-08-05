SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. Reports Q1 FY2026 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc ( (JP:6088) ) is now available.

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a 4.5% increase in revenue year-on-year. Despite a decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent, the company saw significant growth in operating and ordinary profits, indicating strong operational performance and potential for future financial stability.

More about SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the consulting industry. It provides management consulting services, focusing on strategic planning and business transformation to enhance organizational performance.

Average Trading Volume: 442,427

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen106.7B

