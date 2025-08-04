SIGMAXYZ Holdings Completes Treasury Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc ( (JP:6088) ) has shared an update.

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of treasury shares, a strategic move to enhance shareholder value. The acquisition involved purchasing 210,000 shares at a total price of JPY 248,318,400, concluding a resolution from the Board of Directors to acquire up to 1,700,000 shares.

More about SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. operates within the consulting industry, focusing on providing strategic and operational consulting services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is involved in various market activities to enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 442,427

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen106.7B

For detailed information about 6088 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue