Sigma Healthcare to Release FY25 Results Post-Chemist Warehouse Acquisition

Sigma Healthcare Ltd ( (AU:SIG) ) just unveiled an update.

Sigma Healthcare Ltd is set to release its FY25 Full Year results on August 27, 2025, following its acquisition of the Chemist Warehouse Group. This acquisition is treated as a reverse acquisition for accounting purposes, impacting the presentation of financial statements. The results will include a full twelve-month contribution from CWG, and Sigma will provide normalised and pro forma financial results to adjust for merger-related costs. This strategic move is expected to enhance Sigma’s market positioning and provide stakeholders with a clearer view of its financial health post-acquisition.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SIG) stock is a Buy with a A$3.45 price target.

More about Sigma Healthcare Ltd

Sigma Healthcare Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on pharmaceutical distribution and retail services. The company is involved in the acquisition and integration of the Chemist Warehouse Group, which positions it as a significant player in the Australian pharmaceutical market.

YTD Price Performance: 9.16%

Average Trading Volume: 37,070,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.84B

