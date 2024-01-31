Sigma Additive Solutions Resolves Obligations with Equity

Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

On January 26, 2024, the Company issued 150,000 shares of Series H Convertible Preferred Stock to two parties in exchange for resolving certain obligations. These shares, along with Series G Preferred shares previously mentioned, were issued as exempt transactions under the Securities Act of 1933, specifically Section 4(a)(2) and/or Regulation D, making them “restricted securities” as defined by Rule 144. This status also applies to common stock derived from these Preferred Shares upon conversion.

For further insights into SASI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.