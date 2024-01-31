Sigma Additive Solutions’ Preferred Stock Designation and Fiscal Change

Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about corporate charter and bylaws modifications.

On January 26, 2024, the Company designated 100,000 shares as Series G Convertible Preferred Stock and 150,000 shares as Series H Convertible Preferred Stock, both with a par value of $0.001 per share. These preferred stocks rank equally with the company’s common stock and offer dividends, voting rights, and conversion to common stock under specific conditions. Upon liquidation, holders share in asset distribution on an as-converted basis. The Series G shares may be partially redeemed by the company per the terms of a License Agreement, with both Series G and H terms subject to change only with majority holder consent.

