SIG Group AG Appoints Ann-Kristin Erkens as Interim CEO Amid Strategic Shift

The latest update is out from SIG Group AG ( (CH:SIGN) ).

SIG Group AG has announced the appointment of Ann-Kristin Erkens as the Interim CEO following the mutual agreement for Samuel Sigrist to step down from the role. The Board of Directors is actively seeking a new CEO to drive the company’s next growth phase, with Erkens managing daily operations in the interim. This leadership change comes as the Board aims to accelerate growth and performance improvements, reflecting a strategic shift following a review of the company’s strategy.

More about SIG Group AG

SIG is a leading provider of packaging solutions, offering aseptic carton packs, bag-in-box solutions, and spouted pouches. The company focuses on providing safe, sustainable, and affordable packaging for food and beverage products globally. Headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, SIG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a strong commitment to sustainability, with an AAA ESG rating from MSCI and a Platinum CSR rating from EcoVadis.

YTD Price Performance: -23.72%

Average Trading Volume: 1,017,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: CHF5.05B

