Sify Technologies Reports Q2 FY 2025-26 Earnings

Sify Technologies Limited is a leading ICT service and solution provider in India, known for its comprehensive cloud-based solutions and extensive network infrastructure. In its latest earnings report for Q2 FY 2025-26, Sify Technologies announced revenues of INR 10,533 million, reflecting a 3% increase from the same quarter last year. Despite this growth, the company reported a loss of INR 275 million for the period. The company’s EBITDA showed a significant improvement, increasing by 20% to INR 2,361 million compared to the previous year. However, the quarter ended with a loss before tax of INR 194 million, indicating challenges in managing costs and expenses. Sify’s strategic focus remains on expanding its data center capacity and network services, with a notable increase in fiber nodes and SDWAN service points across India. The company continues to invest heavily in its IT services business, aligning with India’s digital transformation and the growing demand for AI-ready digital platforms. Looking ahead, Sify Technologies is committed to fiscal discipline while strategically investing in future-ready capabilities, positioning itself as a key player in India’s digital infrastructure landscape.

