Sify Technologies Reports Q2 2025-26 Financial Results Amid Strategic Expansions

On October 27, 2025, Sify Technologies Limited reported its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company achieved a revenue of INR 10,533 million, marking a 3% increase from the previous year, and an EBITDA of INR 2,361 million, a 20% rise. Despite these gains, Sify reported a loss of INR 275 million for the period. The company is investing in data center capacity and expanding its network services, aligning with India’s growing digital infrastructure needs. Sify’s strategic focus on data centers, network expansion, and AI-ready platforms is aimed at maintaining its competitive edge in the evolving technology landscape.

The most recent analyst rating on (SIFY) stock is a Hold with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sify Technologies stock, see the SIFY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SIFY is a Neutral.

Sify Technologies’ overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive revenue growth, but is tempered by financial challenges such as increased leverage and net losses. The absence of clear valuation metrics adds uncertainty, while the earnings call presents a balanced view of growth and challenges.

Sify Technologies Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing network services, data center services, and digital services. The company is positioned as a key player in India’s digital transformation, leveraging cloud adoption, AI integration, and data center expansion to support enterprise transformation across public and private sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 199,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $892.1M

