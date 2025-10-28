Sierra Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Sierra Bancorp ( (BSRR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sierra Bancorp presented to its investors.

Sierra Bancorp, the parent company of Bank of the Sierra, operates in the financial sector offering a wide range of retail and commercial banking services across several counties in California. The company is recognized for its strong performance and community banking services.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, Sierra Bancorp announced a consolidated net income of $9.7 million for the third quarter, reflecting a 9% decrease compared to the previous quarter. For the first nine months of 2025, the company reported a net income of $29.4 million, slightly down by 3% from the same period in 2024. However, the diluted earnings per share saw a 3% increase, attributed mainly to stock repurchases.

Key highlights from the financial performance include an improvement in net interest income and efficiency, with a net interest margin increase to 3.78% and a reduction in the cost of funds. The company also reported solid asset quality with a decrease in nonperforming loans and an improvement in the efficiency ratio. Balance sheet growth was evident with an increase in gross loans and customer deposits, despite a strategic reduction in higher-cost brokered deposits. Capital and liquidity remained strong, with an increase in tangible book value per share and a robust regulatory leverage ratio.

Despite the challenges posed by the current economic environment, including interest rate fluctuations and inflation concerns, Sierra Bancorp has managed to maintain a strong financial position. The company continues to focus on strategic growth and efficiency improvements, with a positive outlook for the remainder of the year and beyond.

Looking ahead, Sierra Bancorp’s management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing the company’s strong balance sheet and dedicated team as key factors for continued success into 2026 and beyond.

