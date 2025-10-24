Sierra Bancorp Announces New Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sierra Bancorp ( (BSRR) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Sierra Bancorp‘s Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program to buy back up to 1,000,000 shares of its common stock, starting after the expiration of the current program on October 31, 2025, and continuing until October 31, 2026. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on November 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2025. This marks the company’s 107th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, reflecting its consistent financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Spark’s Take on BSRR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BSRR is a Neutral.

Sierra Bancorp’s overall score reflects stable financial performance with strong cost management and reduced leverage, though profitability and cash flow growth remain concerns. The stock’s valuation is attractive, supported by a low P/E ratio and a solid dividend yield. Technical indicators suggest a cautious outlook, with the stock trading below its short-term moving average.

More about Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. The bank is community-centric, offering a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches across several counties in California. It also provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center and maintains an online branch. In 2025, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country.

Average Trading Volume: 28,988

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $365.4M

