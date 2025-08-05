Sienna Senior Living Maintains Stable BBB Credit Rating

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sienna Senior Living ( (TSE:SIA) ) has issued an update.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. has announced that the Dominion Bond Rating Service has confirmed its BBB Issuer Rating and the ratings on its Senior Unsecured Debentures, maintaining a ‘Stable’ trend. This strong credit rating supports Sienna’s growth strategy, enabling the company to expand its platform and access capital on favorable terms, reflecting its consistent growth and the positive demographic trends in Canadian senior living.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SIA) stock is a Hold with a C$17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sienna Senior Living stock, see the TSE:SIA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SIA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SIA is a Neutral.

Sienna Senior Living’s strong revenue growth and strategic expansions drive a positive outlook, despite high leverage and valuation concerns. Technical indicators signal bullish momentum, and a high dividend yield offers investor appeal. The earnings call further supports growth expectations, although profitability and cash flow management need attention.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:SIA stock, click here.

More about Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) provides a comprehensive range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs under its Aspira retirement brand. The company employs approximately 14,500 people dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for seniors.

Average Trading Volume: 243,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.65B

For a thorough assessment of SIA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue