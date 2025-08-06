Siemens Energy Updates on Voting Rights Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Siemens Energy ( (DE:ENR) ).

Siemens Energy AG has released a voting rights announcement indicating a change in the voting rights held by JPMorgan Chase & Co. The notification, initially submitted on August 4, 2025, was withdrawn due to no obligation for notification, with the holdings reflecting the status as of July 30, 2025. This update may influence stakeholders’ perception of Siemens Energy’s governance and investment landscape, as it highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder positions and voting rights within the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:ENR) stock is a Hold with a EUR78.00 price target.

More about Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG is a leading company in the energy sector, primarily focused on providing sustainable energy solutions. The company is involved in the development and supply of a wide range of energy technologies, including renewable energy, power generation, and energy transmission systems. Siemens Energy operates in various global markets, with a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability to meet the growing energy demands worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 2,197,587

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €77.15B



