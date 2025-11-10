Siemens Energy Announces Change in Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Siemens Energy ( (DE:ENR) ) has shared an update.

Siemens Energy AG announced a change in voting rights, with Morgan Stanley crossing a threshold of voting rights through financial instruments. The new total of voting rights is 4.63%, down from a previous 5.00%. This adjustment reflects the exercise of financial instruments and impacts the company’s shareholder structure, potentially influencing its market position and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:ENR) stock is a Buy with a EUR134.00 price target.

More about Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG is a leading company in the energy sector, headquartered in Munich, Germany. It specializes in energy technologies, offering products and services for power generation, transmission, and renewable energy solutions. The company is focused on providing sustainable and efficient energy solutions globally.

YTD Price Performance: 102.06%

Average Trading Volume: 2,170,335

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €86.73B

Find detailed analytics on ENR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

