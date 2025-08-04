Siemens Energy AG Announces Change in Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Siemens Energy ( (DE:ENR) ).

Siemens Energy AG has announced a change in voting rights, indicating a new total of 5.21% voting rights, up from the previous 4.47%. This change is due to the acquisition or disposal of instruments, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. being the entity subject to the notification obligation. The announcement reflects a strategic adjustment in the company’s shareholder structure, which could have implications for its governance and stakeholder relations.

More about Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG is a leading company in the energy sector, primarily focused on providing energy technology solutions. The company is based in Munich, Germany, and operates in various markets, including the regulated and free markets in Frankfurt, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, Munich, Stuttgart, and Tradegate.

YTD Price Performance: 94.36%

Average Trading Volume: 2,221,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €77.37B

