Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Announces Interim Results Board Meeting

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6990) ) has issued an announcement.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, to approve and release the interim results for the first half of the year. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, with a live webcast planned to discuss the results, reflecting its proactive communication strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6990) stock is a Buy with a HK$219.74 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6990 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on the development and production of biopharmaceutical products. It operates in the healthcare industry, providing innovative medical solutions and contributing to advancements in biotechnology.

Average Trading Volume: 824,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$94.49B

