Sichuan Expressway Reports Improved Profitability in Q3 2025

Sichuan Expressway Co ( (HK:0107) ) has provided an update.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a slight decline in operating revenue by 1.52% compared to the same period last year. However, the company experienced an increase in total profit by 4.88% and net profit attributable to shareholders by 8.96%, indicating improved profitability despite reduced revenue. The report highlights the company’s ability to enhance profitability through effective cost management and operational efficiency, which may positively impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the construction, operation, and management of expressways and other toll roads. It operates within the infrastructure sector, focusing on the development and maintenance of transportation networks in China.

