Sichuan Expressway Enters New Construction Framework Agreement with Shudao Investment

Sichuan Expressway Co ( (HK:0107) ) has shared an announcement.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited has entered into a new Framework Agreement with Shudao Investment Group for construction works and related services, set to commence on January 1, 2026, and conclude on December 31, 2026. This agreement, which follows the expiration of a previous agreement, requires shareholder approval due to its implications under the Listing Rules, as Shudao Investment is a major shareholder, holding approximately 39.861% of the company’s shares. The agreement is subject to reporting, announcement, and annual review requirements, and an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be convened to seek approval from independent shareholders.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the construction and operation of expressways and related infrastructure projects. The company focuses on providing construction works and related services, with a significant market presence in the infrastructure sector.

Average Trading Volume: 3,170,665

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$18.18B

