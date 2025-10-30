Sichuan Expressway Co. Renews Key Services Agreement with Intelligent Transportation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sichuan Expressway Co ( (HK:0107) ) has provided an announcement.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited has entered into a new Road Network Operation Guarantee Services Agreement with Intelligent Transportation Company, a subsidiary of Shudao Investment. This agreement, effective from January 2026 to December 2028, continues the collaboration under similar terms as a previous agreement, ensuring ongoing support for the company’s expressway network operations. The transaction is classified as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, subject to certain reporting and review requirements but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

More about Sichuan Expressway Co

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the operation and management of expressway networks. The company focuses on providing toll collection systems and related services, contributing to the infrastructure and transportation industry.

Average Trading Volume: 3,170,665

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$18.18B

For a thorough assessment of 0107 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

