Sichuan Expressway Announces Board Changes with New Director Nomination

The latest update is out from Sichuan Expressway Co ( (HK:0107) ).

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited announced the resignation of Madam Bu Danlu as an independent non-executive director, who has served for nearly six years. Her resignation will take effect upon the election of a new director at the upcoming general meeting. The company has nominated Mr. Luo Hong, a seasoned academic in accounting, as her successor. Mr. Luo’s extensive experience in financial management is expected to enhance the board’s diversity and expertise, aligning with the company’s commitment to board diversity and effective governance.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the construction, management, and operation of expressways and toll roads. The company focuses on infrastructure development and transportation services, contributing significantly to regional connectivity and economic growth.

Average Trading Volume: 3,170,665

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$18.18B

