Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Raises $2.5 Million in Private Placement

On November 3, 2025, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. entered into a securities purchase agreement to issue and sell a pre-funded warrant for 625,156 shares of common stock, raising approximately $2.5 million in a private placement. The offering closed on November 4, 2025, and includes provisions for the exercise of the warrant and filing of a registration statement with the SEC. The transaction was facilitated by WestPark Capital, Inc. as the placement agent, with the company agreeing to certain restrictions on issuing additional shares for a period following the offering.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHPH is a Underperform.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. faces significant financial challenges with no revenue and ongoing cash burn. Technical indicators show bearish trends, and valuation metrics highlight the company’s unprofitability. While recent corporate activities offer potential strategic benefits, they also add financial strain and governance complexities, leading to an overall low stock score.

Average Trading Volume: 219,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.86M

