Shui On Land Granted Waiver for Circular Dispatch Delay

Shui On Land ( (HK:0272) ) has issued an announcement.

Shui On Land Limited announced a delay in dispatching a circular related to a major transaction involving a capital contribution increase to a fund and the equity transfer of project companies. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has granted a waiver for this delay, allowing the company to dispatch the circular by the end of July 2025. This waiver is conditional and may be revoked if circumstances change, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to comply with regulatory requirements while managing its strategic transactions.

More about Shui On Land

Shui On Land Limited is a prominent real estate development company based in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in the development and management of large-scale, mixed-use projects in China. The company focuses on creating vibrant communities that integrate residential, office, retail, entertainment, and cultural facilities, aiming to enhance urban living experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 15,963,052

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.33B

