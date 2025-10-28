Shriro Holdings Director Sells Entire Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Shriro Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SHM) ) is now available.

Shriro Holdings Limited has announced a significant change in the interests of its director, Brian Bunker. On October 22, 2025, Bunker disposed of his entire indirect interest of 15,284,117 ordinary shares in the company, valued at $13,297,181.79, through an off-market sale. This change leaves Bunker with no remaining securities in the company, which may impact the company’s governance and investor perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SHM) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Shriro Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 396,701

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$60.37M



