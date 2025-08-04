Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. Initiates Partial Redemption of Debentures

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. ( (IN:RAMANEWS) ).

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. has announced the partial redemption of its unlisted, secured redeemable, zero coupon, non-convertible debentures (ZCDs) as part of a Joint Lender Forum approved plan. The company has redeemed the first installment of ZCDs issued to Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, marking a significant step in fulfilling its financial obligations and potentially strengthening its financial position.

More about Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd.

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. operates in the paper industry, focusing on the production of newsprint and writing paper. The company serves a market that demands high-quality paper products for printing and publishing purposes.

Average Trading Volume: 55,008

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 4.97B INR

