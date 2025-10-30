Shree Minerals Advances Exploration with Significant Gold and REE Discoveries

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Shree Minerals Limited ( (AU:CTN) ) is now available.

Shree Minerals Limited has reported significant progress in its exploration activities for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company completed two reverse circulation drilling campaigns at the Laverton Project, confirming both gold and REE mineralization with notable intercepts. Additionally, Shree Minerals secured a 100% interest in the Beasley Creek Gold Project, which is prospective for orogenic and conglomerate-style gold mineralization. The company also executed a Heritage Protection Agreement at the Central Yilgarn Project, paving the way for future drilling. These developments highlight Shree Minerals’ strategic focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing its market positioning in the mining sector.

More about Shree Minerals Limited

Shree Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold and rare earth elements (REE) exploration and development. The company is involved in several projects, including the Laverton Project, Central Yilgarn Project, and Beasley Creek Project, with a market focus on expanding resource potential and strategic acquisitions.

Current Market Cap: A$12.21M

